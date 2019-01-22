Former Cleveland Indians catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. to receive lifetime achievement award

CLEVELAND– Current Cleveland Indians first base coach and former catcher, Sandy Alomar Jr., will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 19th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

The ceremony will be held February 6 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Cleveland.

Alomar spent 11 seasons catching with the Indians from 1990 to 2000. He was a six-time All-Star selection and became the 33rd player to be inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame in 2009. During his tenure with the Tribe, he hit .277 with 194 doubles, 92 home runs and 453 RBIs in 985 games. Alomar’s 950 games caught are the third-highest in the history of the Indians organization.

Alomar is in his 9th season on the Indians coaching staff.

Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Cuyahoga Community College is given to a person who has dedicated their lives to the advancement of sports in Cleveland.

Former recipients include former Cleveland Browns quarterback, Bernie Kosar, and Bob Feller, former Cleveland Indians pitcher.