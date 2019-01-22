Fairview Park police investigating after learning some students were planning ‘disturbance’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Fairview Park police on Tuesday night released information surrounding an investigation into a group of students at the Fairview High School campus.

According to a press release, police received information that some students were planning a disturbance at the building.

Through the investigation, and with the cooperation of the Fairview Park City School District, police said they learned "several juveniles had participated in a social media thread in which an attack at the school was discussed."

Police have identified the individuals and have spoken to their parents or guardians; they said everyone is cooperating in the investigation.

"At this time our investigation has shown that there is no imminent threat to the students and staff of the Fairview High School or Mayer Middle School," police said.

An investigation continues.