× Elderly Akron couple stuck in snow robbed at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio– Two people were arrested after Akron police say they robbed an elderly couple at gunpoint.

A husband and wife were backing out of their driveway on Brighton Drive in Akron when their car became stuck in the snow.

Two males stopped to help, then one of them pulled out a gun. Akron police said he took the victims’ wallet, purse and cell phone before fleeing with the other suspect.

Officers tracked footprints in the snow and arrested the pair. Treyvon Wright, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with aggravated robbery.

The couple’s wallet and purse were recovered.