Dangerous wind chills as dozens of schools close Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There is a wind chill advisory in effect for Seneca, Summit, Lorain, Wayne, Ashland, Cuyahoga, Logan, Sandusky, Richland, Erie, Crawford, Wyandot, Ottawa, Huron through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Some areas will feel wind chills as low as -20°. Temperatures that cold can cause frostbite and hypothermia.

That's lead to hundreds of school closings.

The coldest temperature Monday morning was -15° in Crestline NOT counting wind chill.

But temperatures will climb dramatically today. We'll go from the single digits to a high above freezing, and the sun will even peak out.

Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next 2 weeks.

This image is courtesy Julie First in Huron:

Temps will climb into the 40s on Wednesday. Rain will move into Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast

: