Cleveland to make announcement about lead exposure

CLEVELAND– City of Cleveland officials will hold a news conference Tuesday morning on lead exposure.

The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Cleveland City Hall, is expected to include a special announcement.

A recent study from Case Western Reserve University found children in Cleveland had higher exposure to lead than compared to other communities. The primary threat comes from leaded paint in homes built before 1978.

The data shows 25 percent of Cleveland Metropolitan School District kindergartners tested at elevated levels at least once before the age of 6.

