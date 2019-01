CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Public Power is working to restore power to a couple of areas Tuesday morning.

CPP made the announcement on their Twitter page at 5:30 a.m.

We are experiencing an outage in the following areas:from Fenwick to Denison, from West 41 to West 63 and from Broadview Road to West 11th Street, from Mayview Avenue to Spring Road.

Crews are responding and we hope to have repairs completed as quickly as possible. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) January 22, 2019

The say crews are already hard at work to repair the issues.

Without wind chills, the temperature is about 9 degrees.