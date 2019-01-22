× Chelsea Clinton announces third child is on the way: ‘We cannot wait’

Chelsea Clinton announced on Tuesday that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky are expecting their third child.

She wrote on Twitter, “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Clinton, 38, the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, gave birth to her daughter in 2014 and her son in 2016.

Clinton and Mezvinsky have been married since 2010.

