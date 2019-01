Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- The Mentor Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the home on Lakeshore Blvd at just after 3 p.m.

The three occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

One cat died in the fire; two other cats are unaccounted for.

Two dogs were found by neighbors and taken to the vet to be checked out.

Lakeshore Blvd was closed for a time; it has since reopened.