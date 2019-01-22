Canton high school student gets perfect score on both ACT and SAT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-Dinah Ward is a Canton South High School senior where she also sits as a student body representative on the Canton Local Schools Board of Education.

In school she is described by her superintendent as a "shining star," a student who not only works hard to do well in class but who is involved in many extracurricular activities including choir and drama.

"I do speech and debate. I'm captain of the academic challenge team. I'm president of NHS, vice president of Tri-M. I'm secretary of Key Club; I do lots of things," said Ward.

Ward says she put a lot of effort into studying for her ACT test including using a tutor.

For her SAT tests she says she really did not have as much preparation time.

She learned the results of her ACT first.

"I mean, the goal is to always get as high as you can of a score and, yeah, that was kind of the idea, but I wasn't sure I was going to be able to do that," said Ward.

For her ACT test she scored a perfect 36, something only a fraction of 1% of all students who take the test are able to do.

Superintendent Steve Milano says he did not want to embarrass her so he told Ward, who he describes as very humble, that he was going to recognize her achievement before the elected school board members at a public meeting.

"And so a couple of weeks go by and the high school principal says, 'hey, Steve, I wanted to let you know that we just got word that Dinah got a perfect score on her SAT.' I said, 'seriously?' and he said, 'yeah,'" Milano told FOX 8 News.

Not only did Ward get a perfect ACT score, but she also got a perfect 1600 score on her SAT, a combined accomplishment that so few students ever achieve, the percentage is nearly impossible to calculate.

"I have never had a student get both a perfect score at 36 and a perfect score on the SAT. I haven't had that. This is a first, and I told Dinah, 'I'm old, but you just made a first for me by being that student who received perfect scores on both,'"said Milano.

Ward's mother says Dinah has always been inquisitive from a very early age and loves to read.

"She is very independent, very intelligent, just very self-motivated and driven and just really a great kid," said Jen Ward, who works in the high school office.

Dinah says she would like to study English in college and ultimately become a book editor, a career in which she can get paid to do something she already enjoys -- reading.

She already has a scholarship offer from Ohio State University but is keeping her options open.

"I would really like to go to Columbia University; that's, like, my top choice. I can only hope I can get it because I know a lot of really high-caliber students apply there every year. I mean, I've already been accepted into Ohio State and got a pretty good scholarship to go there, as well, so it's just kind of a wait and see."

