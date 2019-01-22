Arrest made in killing of East Cleveland youth football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Tyrone Conner has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an East Cleveland youth football coach.

Deon Taylor, 35, of Euclid was killed January 12 at a Cleveland gas station.

It happened at the Marathon gas station at 1201 East 185th Street. Investigators say when Taylor walked into the store, a man began punching his friend outside. Taylor reportedly came outside to intervene and another man shot him at point blank range and ran off.

Cleveland police say surveillance video showed the gunman get out of the passenger side of an Audi A6 that was parked at a gas pump, show a gun and shoot Taylor. The suspect then ran northbound on East 185th Street. The video then showed the suspect who started the fight jump back into the Audi and drive off in the same direction as the other suspect.

Conner will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

"You took my son, a father, a brother and a friend for a lot of people," said Deon’s mother, Diane Taylor, at a vigil days after the killing.

"Why did you do that to my daddy? 'Cause my dad didn't have anything to do with you. He was a great father, a great coach, a great sports player and everything and I just want my dad to come back," said the victim’s 10-year-old daughter, Giavanni Miller.

Taylor was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team.

Cleveland police have not said if they are looking for other suspects and haven't released the details of the arrest.

