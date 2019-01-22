Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky boy, 10, who has autism

KENTUCKY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy who has autism and isn’t receiving his medication.

According to the Amber Alert, Isaih Boren, of Cadiz, Kentucky, is believed to be with Isaac Ray Chamberlain.

The Amber Alert states that Boren was allowed to leave with Chamberlain but has yet to be returned.

They were thought to be in a 2004 Chevy Venture, with license plate 522RRJ, which has since been located.

Boren and Chamberlain are still missing.

Boren was wearing a long sleeve blue and white tie dyed shirt, yellow fleece jacket and gray sweat pants. He is described as being 4’1″ tall and weighing 80 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes.

Chamberlain is described as being 6’0″ inches tall and weighing 286 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 270-856-3721 or 911.