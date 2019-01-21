Woman killed in Canton crash, weather likely a factor

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

Crews responded to Trump Avenue near the intersection of 14th Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release from OHP, troopers say the driver of a Chevy Cobalt headed northbound on Trump Ave. lost control and hit a truck headed south.

The driver and passenger in the Cobalt were transported to Aultman hospital.

The passenger died from her injuries.

She’s been identified as 31-year-old Melissa Minor.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

OHP reports adverse road and weather conditions appear to be a factor in the crash.

Canton Township fire and EMS assisted at the crash scene.

40.774081 -81.321071