× Want to be a ‘hotdogger’? Oscar Mayer is hiring Wienermobile driver

Looking for a job? Maybe you’ll “relish” this one.

Oscar Mayer is looking for a Wienermobile driver — or, as they call them, — a Hotdogger.

The company says they are taking applications through January 31 for the one-year position which begins in June.

Oscar Mayer says a Hotdogger is a “goodwill ambassador” for the company.

Applicants should have a BA or a BS, preferably in public relations, communications, journalism, advertising or marketing.

Hotdoggers should be outgoing and creative, friendly and enthusiastic.

**All the details HERE on how to apply**