Two killed in Wayne County plane crash identified; Engine issues possibly to blame

SUGAR CREEK, Ohio-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new information about a deadly plane crash in Wayne County.

The Douglas DC3TP took off from Stotlzfus Airfield Monday morning. Shortly after takeoff, the plane hit trees and utility poles, then crashed in a front yard on Hackett Road near Carr Road in Sugar Creek.

The highway patrol said two people were on board the plane and both died at the scene. They were identified as the pilot, 55-year-old Brian L. Stoltfus, and co-pilot, 56-year-old Curtis R. Wilkerson. Both men are from Apple Creek.

No one on the ground was injured.

Early reports indicate the plane had engine issues, which may have caused the crash, according to the patrol.

Power and phone lines were damaged in the crash.

