‘The Office’ bar crawl to raise money for A Special Wish Foundation

CLEVELAND– Bears. Beets. Beer.

Fans of “The Office” will raise money for A Special Wish Foundation during a bar crawl in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Participants can pick a team named after their favorite Dunder Mifflin employee and get a World’s Best Boss plastic mug. There will also be themed drink specials and activities (Maybe some Flonkerton?). Tickets are $25 for the crawl on March 9.

The event page said 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit A Special Wish, which is a non-profit organization that grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed who life-threatening conditions.

