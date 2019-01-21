Super blood moon puts on a show around the world

Sunday and Monday, people around the world enjoyed a phenomenon known as a super blood wolf moon eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse, when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth, began late Sunday night and finished early Monday morning (Eastern time).

The celestial eye candy was particularly notable, because it occurred during a super moon, when the full moon is at the closest point of its orbit to the Earth.

This instance was also named a blood moon, inspired by the red copper color the moon appears during the eclipse, and a wolf moon, which comes from a Native American saying for January full moons.

