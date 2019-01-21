× Snow-covered streets, sidewalks close Akron Public Schools on Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

District officials said it’s because side streets and sidewalks in the city are still covered in snow, making it dangerous for students.

“APS wants its students and families to exercise caution in these frigid conditions. Temperatures Tuesday morning are forecast to be below zero, and residential snow plowing will likely not be far enough along to ensure safe travel for school buses, motorists and pedestrians,” the district said.

Frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills could force other schools in Northeast Ohio to cancel on Tuesday.

