Small plane crash in Wayne County kills two

APPLE CREEK, Ohio– A small plane crashed in Wayne County Monday morning, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on Hackett Road between Carr and Kansas roads. The road is closed. The scene is near the Stoltzfus Airfield in Apple Creek.

Sheriff’s office officials said two people were killed.

The plane’s tail number shows it is a Douglas DC3C-66 Turbo-prop plane. It is registered to Priority Air Charter in Kidron.

Witnesses said the plane took down power lines during the crash, knocking out electricity to much of the area.

