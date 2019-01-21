Know an outstanding senior? Ohio seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Department of Aging is seeking nominations for the statewide Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, professions or vocations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, community planners, educators, scientists, volunteers and artists among others.

The nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

The department says nominations must be received by Feb. 11 for inclusion in the hall this year.

Those wishing to make nominations can do so on the department’s website.