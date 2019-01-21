Mosquito Lake rescue: Fisherman saw kids in freezing water ‘splashing and screaming’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A cold blustery day of ice fishing at Mosquito Lake turned terrifying Sunday when seven people fell into the icy water.

Scot Ohelstrom, of Lisbon, says he was getting ready to leave for the day when he heard screaming.

"At first I thought someone got a big fish," Ohelstrom told FOX 8 on Monday. "But then I looked up and I see a tent shanty that's at a 45-degree angle and I see kids in the water splashing and screaming."

Ohelstrom, Zachery Westrich of Wooster, and others quickly worked to get the seven people, including several children, out of the frigid water.

"It was 10 degrees outside," Ohelstrom said. "Zachery went and got one of the seven-year-old twins out and handed him to me. I put him in my truck and soon his mother got out and joined him."

All seven were able to get out of the water.

"I was worried when we got the call,'" said Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis. "It was so cold out and the weather was awful. I was very concerned and worried about the victims."

Lewis said he was relieved when he saw all seven victims were alive. They were quickly transported to the a local hospital.

A family member told FOX 8 on Monday afternoon that all seven are doing fine and very grateful for the help they received.