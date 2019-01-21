More details on the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home revealed by builder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Construction has begun on the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home and we are all excited to learn more about what the house will look like.

Jeff Crawford, President of Cleveland Custom Homes, visited the Fox 8 Morning Show to share details with Kristi Capel on the 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. The Avon Lake house will have a 'coastal cottage theme' and will be valued at $410,000.

Tickets go on sale for this year's St Jude Dream Home on Thursday February 21st. Each ticket is $100. The goal is to sell 20,000 which will raise $2 million for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. When you buy a ticket you also will qualify to win a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas.