Man killed in snowmobile accident in Elyria Township

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving a man on a snowmobile on Murray Ridge Road.
Law enforcement responded just after midnight Monday.
Crews say 35-year-old Jared Fenik was driving a snowmobile and crashed into a trash receptacle.
Fenik was ejected and hit a utility pole.
According to a press release, Elyria Township EMS and Lorain County deputies performed CPR.
OSP reports Fenik died at University Hospital in Elyria.
Fenik was wearing a safety helmet.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
41.382778 -82.150054