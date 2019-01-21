Man killed in snowmobile accident in Elyria Township

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving a man on a snowmobile on Murray Ridge Road.

Law enforcement responded just after midnight Monday.

Crews say 35-year-old Jared Fenik was driving a snowmobile and crashed into a trash receptacle.

Fenik was ejected and hit a utility pole.

According to a press release, Elyria Township EMS and Lorain County deputies performed CPR.

OSP reports Fenik died at University Hospital in Elyria.

Fenik was wearing a safety helmet.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.