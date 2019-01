× Man charged with murder of 19-year-old in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– Detectives arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Akron man.

Jordan Hopson was found dead inside an SUV near the intersection of Washburn Street and Longview Avenue on Dec. 16. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect, 21-year-old Duane Griffin Jr., of Akron, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.