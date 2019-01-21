× Louisiana eye doctor offers free exams to NFL referees following controversial no-call in NFC Championship game

COVINGTON, Louisiana – An eye doctor’s Facebook post in Covington, Louisiana is going viral following a controversial no-call in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

If you’re passionate about sports, you’ve likely yelled something to the referees about needing their eyes checked.

A Louisiana eye doctor’s office says they’ll do those exams for free.

The pain they’re feeling in Louisiana is about a missed pass interference call.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with 1:45 on the clock.

No flag was thrown, and the Rams forced the game into overtime, winning 26-23 and advancing to Super Bowl LIII.

