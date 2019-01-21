Lakewood police: Remove your snowed-in vehicle from the street or get a ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- People who live in Lakewood are rushing to dig their cars out on city side streets Monday.

“If you don’t move your car by a certain amount of time, you are definitely getting a ticket. It happened to me, happened to a lot of residents on this street,” said Tim Dobberton, who lives on Merl Avenue.

Lakewood police are reminding residents that all snowed-in vehicles must be removed from the city side streets.

If not, police will start ticketing Tuesday.

Lakewood police say the citations will be written for cars that clearly have not moved 24 hours after the storm.

Meantime, the city is also reminding residents and businesses to clear the snow from their sidewalks.

Per city ordinance, each property is required to remove snow from all sidewalks for children trying to walk to school or any pedestrian trying to maneuver the sidewalks covered with snow.

