Debt is listed as the number one item people spend their tax refund on.

That is according to a study by GoBankingrates.

27% of people plan to use their refund to pay off debt.

The other top priorities are saving and investing.

Last year the average was refund was more than $2800 dollars, acccording to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS says it will process returns as planned, despite the government shutdown.