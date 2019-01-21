Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's become a Fox 8 News in the Morning tradition to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with music. The Weeden Family Singers have a strong connection to the civil rights leader because their ancestor Dr. John Weeden often invited Dr. King to Cleveland to speak and help with voter registration drives. The Weeden Family Singers perform at community events in Northeast Ohio and have recorded a CD.

