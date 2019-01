CLEVELAND, Ohio – Disney’s The Lion King is returning to Playhouse Square.

The show will hit the stage at the KeyBank State Theatre in August for a four-week engagement.

Tickets go on sale February 11.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. tickets will be available at playhousesquare.org, in-person at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office (1519 Euclid Ave.) and by phone at 216-241-6000.