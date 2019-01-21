Dangerously cold wind chills; temperatures will feel below zero all day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of us until 1 p.m.

That's because the wind chill will make it feel as low as 20 below zero. That obviously causes seriously health concerns, like frostbite and hypothermia.

On exposed skin frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes.

Please take care and layer up or stay inside if you can.

Lake effect snow will also add some snow on top of what's already on the ground. Expect another inch or two in spots.

Here is a list of some of the highest snowfall totals being reported from Saturday’s storm:

Several narrow bands of lake effect are still augmenting accumulations in places.

Lake Erie is still largely open:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: