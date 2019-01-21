Dangerous cold continues: Wind chill advisory in effect tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A wind chill advisory has been issued beginning at 7 p.m. Monday evening and lasting until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for the following counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, and Wayne.

The National Weather Service says very cold wind chills are expected -- possibly as low as 15 below zero. The National Weather Service says the advisory means that cold air and wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Some persistent lake-effect snow showers continue to fall lightly upon locales in Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Medina counties. These will taper throughout the evening hours.

Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next two weeks.

Temps will be climbing to near-normal territory Tuesday and even milder on Wednesday supporting liquid precipitation (aka rain) rolls into NE Ohio Tuesday night.

Here's the latest 8-day forecast;

