Cleveland snow removal: Side street cleanup underway

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland city crews have been working around the clock since a winter storm buried neighborhoods in snow.

Many people have been asking about the status of those side streets.

Monday, the city updated its progress.

The city reports 73% of residential streets have been plowed and salted.

If you haven’t seen any help in your neighborhood yet, be patient.

The city reports several dozen trucks are combing the streets with plows and salt.

Most main streets were looking pretty good Sunday, but with continued lake effect snow, more clearing was needed Monday.

The parking ban remains in effect.