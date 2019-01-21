Cavaliers fall to Bulls, 104-88

CLEVELAND — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls broke a 10-game losing streak, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-88 Monday in a meeting of teams that began the day with the worst records in the NBA.

Chicago (11-36) never trailed and has won all three games this season against Cleveland (9-39), which has lost 16 of 17 overall.

The Bulls hit 15 of 29 3-pointers and built a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. The won for the first time since Dec 28 against Washington.

Bobby Portis had 15 points while Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn each added 13 for the Bulls, who have rolled to two lopsided wins at Cleveland in less than a month.

The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 99-98 in Chicago on Nov. 10 and routed Cleveland 112-92 on Dec. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Rookie Collin Sexton scored 18 points and Ante Zizic, who is seeing playing time because of injuries in Cleveland’s frontcourt, had 13.

Chicago hit 12 of 22 shots in the first quarter and built a 15-point lead late in the period. Cleveland cut into the margin and trailed by six at halftime before the Bulls regained control by making five 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers, in addition to dealing with several injuries, looked like a tired team after going 1-5 on a road trip that ended Saturday night in Denver. Cleveland missed its first eight shots and coach Larry Drew called timeout less than four minutes into the game.

