Wind chill advisory leads to hundreds of school closings
CLEVELAND — A wind chill advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for the following counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, and Wayne.
**Hundreds of school closings are coming in for tomorrow; CLICK HERE for a complete and updated list**
Wind chills will dip into -15° during this time frame. BRRR! The coldest temperature Monday morning was -15° in Crestline NOT counting wind chill.
**Follow updates on alerts, here**
Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next two weeks.
Temps will be climbing to near-normal territory Tuesday and even milder on Wednesday supporting liquid precipitation (aka rain) Tuesday night.
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast; follow weather updates.
: