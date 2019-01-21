× Wind chill advisory leads to hundreds of school closings

CLEVELAND — A wind chill advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for the following counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, and Wayne.

**Hundreds of school closings are coming in for tomorrow; CLICK HERE for a complete and updated list**

Wind chills will dip into -15° during this time frame. BRRR! The coldest temperature Monday morning was -15° in Crestline NOT counting wind chill.

**Follow updates on alerts, here**

Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next two weeks.

Temps will be climbing to near-normal territory Tuesday and even milder on Wednesday supporting liquid precipitation (aka rain) Tuesday night.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast; follow weather updates.

: