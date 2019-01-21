12-year-old Illinois girl dies after snowbank collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.-- A 12-year-old girl died after a snowbank collapsed on her outside of Chicago.

Emergency crews were called to a church in Arlington Heights Sunday afternoon.

Officials said 12-year-old Esther Jung and her 9-year-old friend built a fort by digging a tunnel. That's when the snowbank collapsed on top of them.

Police said the girls' families were attending church services while they played outside. Relatives found them trapped in the snow when they didn't come back inside.

Both girls were taken to the hospital, where Jung died. The other child is being treated for hypothermia.