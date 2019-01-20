Winter storm baby: Fairview Park fire helps woman in labor get to the hospital

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Sometimes people are in the right place at the right time.
That was the case in Fairview Park, where firefighters checking out a report of smoke saw some people who were stuck around 2:30 Sunday morning.
While helping people get their cars unstuck in the parking lot of Fairview Village, they realized one of them was a woman in labor.
Fairview Park fire tells us they got her car moving and on the way to the hospital.
Fairview Park fire tells FOX 8 that crews didn’t even get the woman’s name because they were helping so many people.
We hope mom and baby Winter are doing okay!
