Wind chills below zero all day; lake effect snow expected to bring a few more inches

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are a few of the snowfall reports I have as of 11:30 PM:

10″ Greenwich, Ashland

9″ Brunswick, Huron, Northfield Ctr.

8″ Jeromesville, Wooster, Rittman, Granger

7″ Orrville, Bath, Seven Hills, Lorain, Elyria

6″ Green, Saybrook, Burton

5″ Stow, Concord Twp, Akron

The snow storm totals should be released from the National Weather Service Cleveland later Sunday morning. Stay tuned to see the final tally in your neighborhood.

There are several warnings and advisories in effect.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday for Summit, Seneca, Stark, Lorain, Ashtabula, Waye, Ashland, Portage, Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Cuyahoga, Richland, HOlmes, Erie, Trumbull, Crawford, Geauga, Wyandot, Huron, Columbiana, and Lake counties.

That is due to hazardous roads and temperatures cold enough to cause hypothermia.

There's a wind chill advisory for Seneca, Wayne, Ashland, Logan, Sandusky, Richland, Holmes, Erie, Crawford, Wyandot, Ottawa and Huron counties.

It's in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday. Wind chills as low as 24 below zero are expected and could cause frostbite.

Wind chills will be dropping into below zero territory Sunday afternoon with even colder readings of near 10 to 20 below zero wind chills on Monday morning.

Lake-effect snow in spots Sunday will start in the secondary snow belt and gradually scroll eastward, along with a wind shift, into the primary snow belt before tapering early Monday morning. An additional 2-4″ of snow can be expected in these areas. Temperatures will hover in the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm!

