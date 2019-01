Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Several narrow bands of lake effect are still augmenting accumulations in places. A winter storm warning will expire at 4 a.m. Monday for some counties:

Wind chill advisories will take effect 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday for our southern/southwestern counties. Wind chills will be dropping hang in the sub-zero territory Sunday and drop to even colder readings of near 10 to 25° BELOW zero wind chills on Monday morning.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

