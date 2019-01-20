Wind chill advisories, winter storm warnings in effect overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Wind chill advisories are in effect through noon Monday for our southern/southwestern counties. Wind chills will be dropping in the sub-zero territory Sunday and drop to even colder readings of near 10 to 25° BELOW zero wind chills on Monday morning.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect through 4 a.m. Monday morning for our primary and secondary snow belt counties. Lake-effect snow in spots Sunday will start in the secondary snow belt and gradually scroll eastward, along with a wind shift, into the primary snow belt before tapering early Monday morning. An additional 2-4″ of snow can be expected in these areas. Temperatures will hover in the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

