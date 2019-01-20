Crews assist after car spins out, hits fire truck on I-90W

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Crews assisted an accident involving a vehicle and a fire engine early Sunday evening.

Police say a vehicle spun out on I-90 westbound between the exits for E. 72nd Street and E. 55th Street.

The vehicle reportedly rear-ended a fire truck.

One person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to ODOT, the left two lanes of the interstate were shut down. They have since re-opened.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.