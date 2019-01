EDITOR’S NOTE: East Cleveland police reported the woman was found Sunday afternoon.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland police have issued an alert for a missing and endangered adult.

Rochelle West was last seen on January 19 in the area of Mayfair and Hayden around 4 p.m.

West suffers from dementia and police say she may not know who she is and may seem confused.

If you see her, call police (216)451-1234.