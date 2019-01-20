Snow plow driver in Kansas killed in rollover crash



JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas – A KDOT snow plow driver has died after a rollover crash Saturday morning.

The wreck happened about 5:50 a.m. near 207th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

The driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Stephen Windler of Paola, was traveling southbound on U.S. 69 Highway.

Police say that Windler merged to the right and drove into the grass. The snow plow overturned and rolled counter-clockwise 1.25 times ejecting the driver. The snow plow ended up on the passenger side and was on top of Windler. Police said that Windler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene in an attempted to rescue the trapped driver but he was found unresponsive.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our driver,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz. “KDOT is one big family, and we know there are many people impacted by this.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly also reached out for comment saying:

“My heart is breaking for the family of this dedicated employee. Our KDOT personnel work very hard, at all hours, in dangerous conditions to make our roads safe for their fellow Kansans. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire KDOT family.”