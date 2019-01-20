Rough road conditions remain in Portage and Summit counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — It was snow day number two for many in northeast Ohio, including people in Portage and Summit Counties.

On Sunday, the rough road conditions remained, especially on the side streets in Aurora.

And while city plows have been out to work, the snow continued to fall.

Residents on East Boulevard only saw white outside this weekend as they got plenty of snow, especially with the blowing and drifting.

“I think everybody got 18 to 24 inches maybe,” said Dan Herman, of Aurora.

“So I’m thinking a little over a foot between last night and now,” said Kevin Nunns, of Aurora.

”Driving has been horrible on the side streets.”

There were at least a few inches of snow on many side streets. That, along with the temperature drop, is enough to keep people inside.

“I hate it,” said one Twinsburg resident.