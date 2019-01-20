Residents in Ashtabula clean up snow after winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- While this snow storm hit all of northeast Ohio people in Ashtabula County got buried by heavy snow and gusting wind.

The sound of snowblowers filled Ashtabula neighborhoods Sunday as people dug out from more than a foot of snow from Saturday's ferocious winter storm.

Snow plow driver Alex Ennis was busy clearing driveways all day.

"The biggest thing is the drifting with the two foot drifts and plowing out cars," Ennis said.

Snow drifts prevented Kathy Kasputis from getting her car out of her driveway. She cleared her car of snow while standing in knee-deep snow.

"Winter is finally here. I've been waiting for it, but I didn't expect to get hit this hard," Kasputis said.

Bob Parcell hasn’t needed to use his new snowblower in two months. Sunday he said it finally got a work out.

"I bought it back in November and used it once before today. Today I've used it since I've been out here. It makes a big difference and sure is better than using a shovel at my age," Parcell said.

"Oh the weather was crazy all last night with all of that blowing snow. I knew it was going to be crazy this morning, so I thought I'd get an early start shoveling the snow," said Ashtabula resident Brian Potts.

By Sunday afternoon sunny blue skies opened up over the snow belt. Most highways were in good shape thanks to numerous road crews clearing snow.

But there were still some slippery spots.

At least half a dozen cars slid off into ditches on I-90 between Mentor and Ashtabula.

Side streets in Ashtabula were still buried in snow because snow plow crews were busy clearing primary roads first.

However, not everyone was digging out from the snow storm. Dozens of kids welcomed the fresh snow while sledding down the hill at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula.