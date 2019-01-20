Northeast Ohio fire departments battle flames and frigid cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Multiple fire departments battled flames during the snow and dangerous cold.

In Euclid, firefighters were called out to the 300 block of Babbitt Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Euclid firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the apartment windows.

The resident was transported to the hospital with minor burns.

Multiple other residents were displaced.

Firefighters say the cause was a cooking fire.

In Colebrook Township, fire crews say residents brought firefighters hot drinks and plowed driveways to keep firefighters safe and warm while they were battling a house fire.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews from Orwell, Windsor, Rome, Greene, Wayne, Mecca, Bloomfield, Morgan, Dorset and Andover worked together to fight the fire.

No one was hurt.

In Akron, firefighters battled flames on Argonne Court around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Crews from A shift battled a fire on Argonne Ct. just after 9:30 this morning. Snow from last nights storm, wind, and cold temperatures made things a bit more taxing than a regular day. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/exxrthIO4K — Akron Professional Firefighters L330🚒🚑🇺🇸 (@fire_330) January 20, 2019

No one was hurt and no cause has been reported.