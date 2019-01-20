LIVE ODOT road report: Stay home if you can

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you can stay home, you should. The roads are still a work in progress.
ODOT crews have been crisscrossing the state since before the snow started falling, and they’re still hard at work.
Their list of trouble spots continues to grow.
These areas have been identified as particularly icy or poor visibility. Remember, if it’s not on the list, that doesn’t mean it is safe to drive.
- SR 2 @ Portage River S Bank
- US 20 @ CR 296
- US 224 @ SR 53
- US 30 Bypass @ CR 16 Tiffin Rd
- US 23 @ E. Fairground Rd
- SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
- US 250 @ Huron County Garage
- US 36 @ Knox County Garage
- SR 36 @ SR 206
- IR 71 @ TR 245 Camp Road curve
- IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
- IR 90 @ SR 252
- IR 480 @ SR 10
- IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
- SR 30 @ Harmony Lake
- US 250 @ CR 603 N 2nd St
- SR 39 @ Sugarcreek E boundary
- SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd
- IR 77 @ Killian Rd
- SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir
- IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line
- IR 76 @ Mahoning/Portage County Line
- IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd
- IR 271 @ IR 77
- IR 77 @ SR 82
- IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
- IR 271 @ IR 90
- US 422 @ SR 44
- SR 11 @ Mahoning/Columbiana County
- SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45
- SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
- SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv
- IR 90 @ SR 11
- SR 45 @ Rock Creek
- IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line
- US 20 @ Parmly Rd.
- IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.
- SR 528 @ SR 166
- IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
41.499320 -81.694361