LIVE ODOT road report: Stay home if you can

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you can stay home, you should. The roads are still a work in progress.

ODOT crews have been crisscrossing the state since before the snow started falling, and they’re still hard at work.

Their list of trouble spots continues to grow.

These areas have been identified as particularly icy or poor visibility. Remember, if it’s not on the list, that doesn’t mean it is safe to drive.

SR 2 @ Portage River S Bank

US 20 @ CR 296

US 224 @ SR 53

US 30 Bypass @ CR 16 Tiffin Rd

US 23 @ E. Fairground Rd

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

US 250 @ Huron County Garage

US 36 @ Knox County Garage

SR 36 @ SR 206

IR 71 @ TR 245 Camp Road curve

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 480 @ SR 10

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

SR 30 @ Harmony Lake

US 250 @ CR 603 N 2nd St

SR 39 @ Sugarcreek E boundary

SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd

IR 77 @ Killian Rd

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line

IR 76 @ Mahoning/Portage County Line

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 77 @ SR 82

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 271 @ IR 90

US 422 @ SR 44

SR 11 @ Mahoning/Columbiana County

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv

IR 90 @ SR 11

SR 45 @ Rock Creek

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

US 20 @ Parmly Rd.

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.

SR 528 @ SR 166

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

At 2am, @ODOT_Statewide has 1,305 crews out on our roads. Here are a few shots from OHGO cameras. Heavy snow and high winds coupled with dropping temperatures are presenting a major challenge. Avoid travel, if possible. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/jfbcE8NW8q — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 20, 2019

One of 1,324 of our crews working across the state to get roads passable this morning. Conditions are starting to improve, but we're still battling high winds and very cold temperatures. If you must travel, allow extra time to reach your destination. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/4y1HHSBUFo — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 20, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video