Indiana snow artist creates giant bald eagle sculptures

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indiana man made a patriotic sculpture following this weekend’s winter storm and it’s gotten quite a bit of attention.

Rick Horton, also known as the Snow Artist on Facebook, shared photos of him building a pair of snow sculptures Saturday night during what he refers to as a “blizzard.”

Once complete, the sculptures were of two bald eagles.

Horton said on Facebook that originally he was building one large bald eagle, however that eagle fell over and broke into two, so he created the pair instead.

He said it took him nine hours to build the sculptures Saturday night and then he painted them Sunday morning.

Pictures of his sculptures have already been shared more than 4,000 times and, according to his Facebook post, have been getting lots of in-person attention.

In fact, officers from his local police department even stopped by to admire the birds.