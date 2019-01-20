Snow plow hit by train in Cuyahoga Falls

Snow emergencies
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Police in Cuyahoga Falls are investigating an accident Sunday night.

Police said that a snow plow was hit by a train. Bailey Road is closed at the railroad tracks due to the accident.

The driver of the plow was not in the vehicle during the crash.

No other injuries were reported during the accident, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.