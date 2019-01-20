× City of Cleveland: Snow removal operation moves to residential streets

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is continuing with snow removal in response to the weekend winter storm.

The city said Sunday that they have 65 trucks, 7 road graders, several pick-ups and more than 11,000 tons of salt to execute their clean-up.

Currently, the second shift has 60 trucks loaded with salt on the city streets.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after servicing the main roads, snow removal officials transitioned to servicing residential streets.

Meanwhile, the city’s emergency parking ban remains in effect.

***Read the full press release from the city of Cleveland, here***