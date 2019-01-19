Winter storm warning: Heavy snow Saturday capped off with windchills below zero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A winter storm warning is in effect for virtually all of the northern 2/3rds of Ohio (see below):

The warning is for heavy snow accumulation and dangerously cold temperatures.

Snow will be overspreading the NE Ohio region from Saturday morning and linger throughout Saturday night before tapering off early Sunday morning. Here is our snowfall forecast for the weekend snowfall. (Use the ranges as a guide. Try not to fixate on the specific numbers for each individual location or see only the highest number). The focal point will be the position of the “milder air (aka rain.snow line)” across the southern counties. This could significantly reduce the snowfall south of Newcomerstown. Heaviest snow corridor is still being depicted between Millersburg, Canton, Akron, Wooster and Youngstown.

Wind chills will be dropping into below zero territory Sunday afternoon even colder readings of near 10 to 20 below zero wind chills on Monday morning.

Lake effect snow in spots Sunday as temperatures from into the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm!

