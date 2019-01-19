Snow continues through the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Winter Storm Warning in effect for virtually all of the northern 2/3rds of Ohio.

Rain, sleet, and freezing rain has pushed as far north as Canton, Millersburg, and Massillon. And, while it has inhibited snowfall accumulation in those areas, that will change back to heavy snow sometime after sunset tonight as the colder air gets pulled south.

Wind chills will be dropping into below zero territory Sunday afternoon even colder readings of near 10 to 20 below zero wind chills on Monday morning.

Lake effect snow in spots Sunday as temperatures from into the lower teens with below zero wind chills. MLK Day will be the coldest day next week with temperatures starting out around zero and highs in the upper single digits to low teen. Stay warm!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: